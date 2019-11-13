‘They’re trying to mess with my girlfriend.’ Keys couple accused of dealing drugs

Florida Keys narcotics detectives arrested a Tavernier woman on a warrant while she was working at an Islamorada house Tuesday morning detailing a boat.

Devon Nichole Myers, 30, called her boyfriend, Jason Chad Pruitt, 46, to say she was being arrested. When Pruitt arrived, detectives had a message for him.

“They said, ‘You’re going to jail, too,’” Pruitt, who also lives in Tavernier, said Tuesday night.

He was released earlier in the day on a $20,000 bond. Myers remains in county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“It’s all bogus. I think they’re trying to mess with my girlfriend,” Pruitt said. “She’s never been in trouble in her life, and she’s being held on $75,000?”

Myers faces four counts of selling marijuana and three counts of using a telephone to facilitate a felony. Pruitt was arrested on one count of selling pot and one count of using a telephone to facilitate a felony.

Pruitt did not answer whether he or Myers sold pot, but said “marijuana is legal now.” Recreational marijuana use is not legal in Florida or under federal law.

The deals in question happened in July, according to arrest reports.

On July 11, an informant cooperating with police called Myers about buying marijuana from her. She said she was out of town, but her boyfriend, Pruitt, could supply it, according to the reports.

The next day the informant met Pruitt at the Circle K gas station at mile marker 92 in Tavernier and bought an ounce of marijuana for $250, detectives stated in their report.

On July 31, an informant called Myers about buying more marijuana. Myers told the informant to meet her at the Holy Smokes tobacco shop at mile marker 103, according to the report. Again, the informant paid $250 for 31 grams, slightly more than an ounce, of marijuana, detectives stated in their report.