A car hits a tree on the Overseas Highway, killing an 80-year-old Key West passenger

An 80-year-old woman from Key West died Monday after the car in which she was a passenger hit a tree along U.S. 1 in Islamorada.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on southbound U.S. 1 at mile marker 86 on Plantation Key, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car, an 2010 Audi A4 driven by Diogo Jesus Lopez, 17, of Key West, traveled onto the shoulder, hitting a guardrail, then smashed into a tree, according to the FHP.

Lopez’s passenger, Vidalina Ysabel Herrera-Sosa, died at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Lopez was treated for minor injuries. Another passenger, Euridices Sarmiento, 42, was not injured, according to the FHP.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The crash is under investigation.