Coast Guard rescues three people from a sinking boat in the Florida Keys

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew take a moment for a group photo with three people they rescued in the vicinity of Windley Island, Florida after their boat began taking on water, Nov. 9, 2019.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Wilfredo Lugo
U.S. Coast Guard
Three people were rescued Saturday afternoon when their boat started to sink near Alligator Reef Lighthouse in waters off Islamorada.
Coast Guard crews in the Florida Keys got a tip that three people were in the water after their boat started to slip below the surface near Windley Island.
“These boaters had life jackets on when our rescue crew arrived on scene, which tremendously help the situation and get these people safely our of the water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kendrick Everette, a Coast Guard Sector Key West command center watchstander, in a statement.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Key West sector suspends its search for a missing Florida Keys boater after searching since Wednesday. Lance Hartkopp, 56, had planned a launch from Blimp Road Boat Ramp in Cudjoe Key.
Comments