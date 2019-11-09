Coast Guard rescues three people from a sinking boat in the Florida Keys

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew take a moment for a group photo with three people they rescued in the vicinity of Windley Island, Florida after their boat began taking on water, Nov. 9, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard

Three people were rescued Saturday afternoon when their boat started to sink near Alligator Reef Lighthouse in waters off Islamorada.

Coast Guard crews in the Florida Keys got a tip that three people were in the water after their boat started to slip below the surface near Windley Island.

Two people abandon a vessel taking on water near Windley Island, Florida, to swim toward a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat near Alligator Key Lighthouse on Nov. 9, 2019. Petty Officer 2nd Class Wilfredo Lugo U.S. Coast Guard

“These boaters had life jackets on when our rescue crew arrived on scene, which tremendously help the situation and get these people safely our of the water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kendrick Everette, a Coast Guard Sector Key West command center watchstander, in a statement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Within the maritime domain, time is key and a quick response could make a world of a difference,” he said.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew start to pull a woman and a man aboard the station boat because their vessel began taking on water in the vicinity of Windley Island, Florida, Nov. 9, 2019. Petty Officer 2nd Class Wilfredo Lugo U.S. Coast Guard

No one was hurt, the Coast Guard said, and the crew aboard the 45-foot response boat posed for a picture with the rescued party.

The @USCG rescued 3 people from a vessel taking on water in the vicinity of Alligator Reef Lighthouse. For more information https://t.co/eRKJuk3Hf8#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive pic.twitter.com/jNDiyT7GWL — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 9, 2019