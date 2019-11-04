He fell asleep at a stop sign. What police say they found in his car landed him in jail

A Key Largo man racking up a series of felony arrests in recent years was found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car at a stop sign of a hotel parking lot Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cops also found two syringes inside the Chevy when they woke him up and got him out of the car around 7 a.m., Deputy Jacques Rozek stated in his report.

One of the syringes contained a cocaine mixture, and cops also found two water bottle caps with the same mixture, as well as a burnt aluminum soda can in the back seat that had cocaine on it, according to the report.

The deputies found Tyler Drakas, 21, unconscious in the driver seat of the car, which was still running, at the exit of the Holiday Inn at mile marker 99.7, on the ocean side of U.S. 1. He was arrested after they roused him and searched his car.

Drakas was being held Tuesday night in county jail on a $38,000 bond on charges of cocaine possession, grand theft auto and introducing contraband into a detention facility, according to online sheriff’s office records.

The latter charge is because after cops booked him into Plantation Key jail, Drakas removed his sweat pants and a small baggie containing a powdery substance fell out, Rozek wrote in his report.

Drakas told guards the baggie would test positive for the party drug Molly, but it turned out to be cocaine, according to the report.

The Chevy he was driving was stolen from Key Largo. It had an Illinois license plate attached to the back, which was also stolen, Rozek stated. Police found the plate that belonged to the car in the trunk.

Since early 2018, Drakas has been arrested in Monroe County three times on felony charges, according to court records. He pleaded no contest to cocaine possession in March of this year. He has a pending case for vehicle theft from a December 2018 arrest, as well as one stemming from a July felony battery arrest.