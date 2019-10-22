Arrests made in Florida Keys marina arson

Florida Keys detectives arrested a charter fishing boat owner in connection with a suspected arson at an Islamorada marina in February that critically burned one man and destroyed two boats.

Nicholas Toby Johns, 22, from Seattle was arrested Tuesday morning. He owns the Double Agent, a 34-foot Glacier Bay catamaran that was set on fire Feb. 11 at the Coral Bay Marina on Upper Matecumbe Key.

Nicholas Johs MCSO

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said at the time that Johns was trying to sell the boat, but had trouble finding a buyer.

Also arrested Tuesday was Joseph Marks, 45, who is listed by the sheriff’s office at the same Seattle address as Johns’.

Marks also has the same last name as Angelo Marks, 45, who was severely burned in the early morning fire and was last seen by witnesses running from the burning boats completely covered in flames following a loud explosion.

Joseph Marks MCSO

Both men were booked on accessory after the fact of a second-degree felony and are each being held on $150,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately comment on the latest developments in the case, which detectives suspected to be arson from the beginning.

The fire also destroyed a 50-foot cruiser and badly damaged a 45-foot double-hulled pontoon boat that operated snorkel tours out of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. All the boats were in dry dock.

Angelo Marks, who was whisked away from the scene by two men who hurried him into a pickup truck while he was still on fire, was so badly burned that police at first did not expect him to survive. He was treated at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and suffered severe injuries to his hands and feet.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Angelo Marks, who faces arson charges, is “at large.”

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.