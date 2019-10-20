A Keys man was falling-out-of-his-Jeep drunk, a witness said. But, the Jeep kept going

A Tavernier man was arrested on DUI and leaving the scene of an accident charges after a witness saw his Jeep hit a parked van late Saturday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The witness told Keys deputies that Donald Akins, 56, wasn’t driving — the orange Jeep held the right turn off U.S. 1 onto Burton Drive, but Akins didn’t, falling out of the vehicle.

As the witness called 911 around 11:55 p.m., he watched Akins rise, regain his driver’s seat in the Jeep and roll away. The witness followed Akins to a house in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Donald Akins Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies who went to the house found an orange Jeep with white paint transfer marks. And, they found Akins still with dirt and blood on his body from being thrown by centrifugal force.

“Akins smelled of alcohol and had slow and slurred speech with watery bloodshot eyes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Akins admitted that his vehicle struck a van.”

He was booked on six misdemeanor counts: DUI, alcohol or drugs; DUI with damage to property; leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property; three counts of resisting an officer by refusing to accept or sign the citation.

Akins’ driving record in Monroe County includes speeding convictions in 2008, 2006 and 2005 and a careless driving conviction in 2004.