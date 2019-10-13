Plane propeller cuts off woman’s arm and foot at Key West International Airport, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A passenger on a private flight headed out of Key West stepped in front of the plane Saturday night and was struck by the propeller, which severed one of her arms and a foot, police said.

The woman was first taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and then airlifted to a Miami-area hospital in stable condition, according to Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the case but a spokesperson couldn’t be immediately reached Sunday morning.

Linhardt did not have the woman’s name or age.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Key West International Airport.

Only the passenger and the pilot were aboard the flight.

The pilot tried to taxi on the runway but the plane wouldn’t move, Linhardt said.

The pilot got out, while the plane was still running, to check to see if the plane’s tires were still in the wheel chocks, the wedges of sturdy material put against a plane’s wheels to prevent accidental movement.

He told the woman to stay in the plane but she got out, Linhardt said.

The pilot then told the woman not to go to the front of the plane but she did and she came in contact with the propeller. It severed her arm and foot.

She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial hospital.

