He called a government agency and threatened to ‘blow their heads off,’ police said.

A city of Key West employee was arrested Thursday after police said he threatened to kill government workers in New York, saying he would “blow their heads off.”

Keyon Durell Armstead, 31, of Key West, has worked as a maintenance worker at the Truman Waterfront Park since Nov. 28, 2018. He was arrested on a felony charge of intimidation — sending threats to kill or injure.

He will be fired sometime Friday, the city’s human resources director said. Armstead earned $32,448 a year.

Police said Armstead made the calls to a New York state protective services agency..

The Key West police department records department said Friday afternoon it didn’t have an arrest report available.

The agency recorded the calls, which included Armstead saying when he got to New York he would “shoot them all,” Crean said.

Armstead was also recorded saying the agency’s employees were his enemy and that they were “messing with the wrong guy,” Crean said.

Key West police detectives found Armstead and asked to search his vehicle. He agreed to the search but police found no guns or ammunition inside.

Armstead was jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center. He remained there Friday afternoon without bond.