Florida Keys man arrested on cocaine, heroin, Molly charges

Florida Keys police arrested an Islamorada man on cocaine, heroin and amphetamine charges after they say he sold drugs on multiple occasions to informants last week.

Tyler Graham Rieke, 25, is in Plantation Key jail on a total bond of $205,000.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office incident reports, between Sept. 17 and 27, Rieke sold informants small amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and amphetamine once at a Tom Thumb gas station in Key Largo and twice at the McDonald’s restaurant in Tavernier.

After selling an informant $100 worth of crack and “Molly,” an amphetamine-based party drug, deputies arrested Rieke in the McDonald’s parking lot Friday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Later that day, deputies served a search warrant on Rieke’s home on Palermo Drive. He told police they would find “cocaine and other drugs” in his room.

In total, police found 2.8 grams of cocaine, .1 gram of heroin, 30.5 grams of amphetamine and .8 grams of marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Cops also found drug paraphernalia and equipment they said was for dealing, like plastic baggies and a digital scale.