‘One, two, three, four, get your booty on the floor.’ DUI stop gets weird, cops say

A Key Largo woman was booked into jail Thursday night after police say she led them on a short chase, refused to exit her car and danced her way through a field sobriety test while counting her steps in French, according to an arrest report.

Virginia Renae Blake, 48, was still in Monroe County jail Friday afternoon on $6,000 bond.

A sheriff’s deputy first tried pulling over the Jeep Wrangler she was driving north on U.S. 1 shortly after 10 p.m. The sheriff’s office had received a call about a reckless driver. The two men who called in the report were off-duty cops from Indiana saying she “was all over the road.”

They drove their car in front of her with their hazard lights on so deputies easily spot the Jeep. While helpful, it was not necessarily needed, according to Deputy Joel Torres’ report. Blake was doing fine drawing the deputy’s attention all by herself.

Torres stated the Jeep was “weaving wildly” across both northbound lanes on U.S. 1. She almost hit several trees in the median, Torres wrote. He turned on his lights and siren to get her to stop, but she didn’t, according to the report.

She made a U-turn, then drove onto a residential road, almost taking out a stop sign, Torres wrote. He used his P.A. speaker to order her to pull over, but she continued driving, at times barely staying on the road.

She finally stopped at a house on Belmont Lane, where she lives, Torres wrote in his report.

Blake at first refused to get out of the car. When she finally did, Torres wrote that he smelled an “overpowering odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath.”

Blake said she didn’t do anything wrong. When Torres asked her why she didn’t stop, she replied, “I’m trying to change the world. I’m a real woman.”

When deputies asked her if she was willing to take a field sobriety test, she responded, “I’m not going to give you a b--- job,” according to the report.

Blake began going through the stages of the test, but then began dancing, Torres stated, adding, she was counting her steps in French.

Asked if she could keep her balance, Blake replied, “Of course I can, I’m a yoga instructor,” Torres stated in his report.

At one point, she said, “One, two, three, four, get your booty on the floor,” Torres wrote.

She then agreed to take a breath test to measure her blood alcohol level, but she repeatedly faked breathing into the machine, according to Torres’ report.

“At no time did she provide a usable sample, despite my repeated instructions on how to properly submit the sample,” Torres wrote.

When Torres arrested her and drove her to the Plantation Key sheriff’s office station, Blake asked why she was being booked. He responded, according to his report, that it was because she was “drunk as a skunk.”

Her reply, Torres wrote: “I am not drunk as a skunk. I’m inebriated.”