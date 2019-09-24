He’s on supervision in Homestead for trafficking. Keys cops busted him on cocaine charges

Strange crime incidents in the Florida Keys The Florida Keys are a popular vacation spot, but they aren't all good times and great weather. Crime incidents, some stranger than others, happen in the Keys. Here are some. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are a popular vacation spot, but they aren't all good times and great weather. Crime incidents, some stranger than others, happen in the Keys. Here are some.

A Homestead man wanted on several drug distribution warrants in the Florida Keys led Monroe County deputies on a foot chase, shedding items along the way that, according to cops, turned out to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Shayon Leander Bryant, 45, is in county jail in Key West on a total bond of $150,000.

Deputy Christian Kellenberger stopped to question Bryant, who was standing outside a house on 41st Street in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday because he recognized him and knew about the warrants, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bryant handed the homeowner his wallet, but ran away after Kellenberger tried to grab his wrist, according to the report.

Kellenberger stated in his report that he tried shooting Bryant with his Taser stun gun at the beginning of the chase, but the prongs from the weapon did not make contact.

As they ran, Kellenberger saw a plastic bag on the ground. He dropped his discarded Taser cartridge next to it so he could find it when the chase was over, he stated in his report.

He stated he then saw Bryant throw items over a wooden fence. Bryant stopped running a few minutes later, and Kellenberger cuffed him.

The deputy went back along the chase route and picked up the plastic bag, which he said in his report contained .1 grams of methamphetamine.

He found a clear plastic sandwich bag on the other side of the wooden fence that contained “a large quality of white squared items” that turned out to be 13.1 grams of crack cocaine, Kellenberger wrote in his report.

There was also a small white container on the ground that had 2.7 grams of cocaine in it, according to the report.

Bryant had a cigarette pack in his pocket that had another .4 grams of methamphetamine, the report stated.

Bryant is under state Department of Corrections supervision in Homestead on trafficking charges, according to the report.