They stumbled into a private yard. Then they had sex very publicly, police said

A Key West woman caught a man and a woman having sex in her yard on Monday evening and called the police, according to reports.

Stephen James Dean, 36, and Teresa Ann Behan, 49, who were both listed as homeless in Key West, were jailed on charges of indecent exposure and trespassing, both misdemeanors.

Behan was also arrested on felony charges of battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence after police said she kicked an officer in the groin and also punched him.

Dean was also arrested on a felony charge because he told an officer twice that he was going “to kill” him, according to the arrest report.

Police found the pair lying in a side yard of a home in the 300 block of Margaret Street at about 5:10 p.m. They were behind a small stone barrier wall.

Stephen James Dean Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 52-year-old woman who lives at the home had called police after she heard an argument coming from her yard.

She looked out a window and saw two people having sex up against the barrier wall, police said.

The couple said they were walking around town when they stumbled upon the yard.

Dean passed out and fell over the wall “and Behan was just trying to comfort him,” reports stated.

Both smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.

Teresa Ann Behan Monroe County Sheriff's Office

“The two could not put together a complete sentence and were slurring words,” wrote Police Officer Timothy Malak.

Behan said her music promoter “James” lived at the home. Dean then said they were having sex in the yard, police said.