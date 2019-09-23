Minivan driver led police on a 44-mile chase down the Overseas Highway, cops said

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Virginia man was arrested on the Seven Mile Bridge after a pursuit that police said began in Key Largo 44 miles away.

The driver finally stopped at mile marker 42 after deputies put down spike strips in three spots along the Overseas Highway.

Eric Lee Kincaid, 21, was arrested Saturday on charges of fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Police said he was driving a stolen minivan.

A passenger, Diana Louise Stokes, 22, of Virginia, was arrested on a charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Stokes had a small dog with her. The dog was taken to a shelter in Marathon.

Monroe County dispatchers were alerted at about 3 p.m. to a stolen, red Dodge Caravan with Virginia tags traveling south in Key Largo.

Deputy Scott Costa tried to stop the van at mile marker 86.

The van did not stop and sped off, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The pursuit was canceled, though, due to the “reckless disregard for safety displayed by the van’s driver, later identified as Kincaid,” said Linhardt.

Multiple deputies from the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys substations as well as a Key Colony Beach police officer took part in the incident.

Kincaid held a cellphone out the window several times, as if he was taking a selfie or live-broadcasting the pursuit, Linhardt said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

No injuries reported.

Kincaid and Stokes were ordered out of the van at gunpoint and taken into custody without further incident.

Both were jailed in Marathon. Kincaid was being held Monday on 275,000 bond while Stokes was being held on a $15,000 bond.