Florida Keys man arrested on rape charges

George Alexander Smith Wilson

A Keys man is in Monroe County jail on sexual assault and burglary charges following an attack on a Conch Key woman last week.

Monroe sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alexander Smith Wilson, 45, Thursday on a warrant after they recorded him on a phone call with the victim where he admitted attacking her the night of Sept. 11, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The woman, 29, said she knew Wilson. When she got ready for bed that night, Wilson was in her house and began to forcibly kiss her as she repeatedly told him “no,” Linhardt said.

Wilson kept kissing her and then raped her, Linhardt said.

He left the room after the woman’s phone rang, according to Linhardt.

Wilson is in county jail in Key West on a bond of $300,000.