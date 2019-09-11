Florida Keys fire leads to arrest of man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier in day

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark Marion County Sheriff's Office

A house fire and burglary in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning led police to a man wanted in the death of a woman in Marion County earlier the same day.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies suspect Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark, 30, killed his girlfriend, Kiara Alleyene, 20, in her Anthony, Florida, home sometime early Wednesday morning.

Detectives received information he was going to take her life, as well as his own, according to a press release from the agency.

Police found Alleyene dead inside her house after receiving a call from a family member concerned for her safety, said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cecelia Coon. The cause of death has not been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police issued an Amber Alert when they did not find Alleyene’s 1-year-old daughter at home.

That notice was canceled when the little girl was located with a family member, Coon said.

Details of Clark’s arrest in the Keys were not immediately available, but he was booked into Monroe County jail on felony criminal mischief and burglary charges at 11 a.m.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said he was arrested after deputies responded to a house fire on Grassy Key, just north of the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are a popular vacation spot, but they aren't all good times and great weather. Crime incidents, some stranger than others, happen in the Keys. Here are some.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.