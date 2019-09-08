Florida Keys
Plane crash in the Keys kills at least two people, sheriff’s office says
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
At least two people are dead after a Sunday morning plane crash near Rachael Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The single-engine plane, a 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion according to MCSO, took off from Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and crashed a mile later, the FAA said. The agency also said it left at 6:30 a.m. and was heading for Savannah, Georgia. A boater spotted a body in the water around 9 a.m.
A dive team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lead investigating agency, will check for more bodies than the two already pulled from the water.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more is learned.
