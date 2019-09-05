She attacked her son and kicked deputies in the groin, Keys cops say. She’d been drinking.

Shannon Marie Ewing Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Boynton Beach woman was jailed after police said she hit her 11-year-old son in the head with a Kindle tablet and then kicked two deputies in the groin while they were trying to arrest her.

Shannon Marie Ewing, 42, had been drinking alcohol at the time, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they had to use a Taser stun gun on her to get her to comply with their orders as she screamed, scratched and kicked at them.

Ewing also kicked another deputy in the stomach, police said.

She was taken to the Marathon jail.

She was arrested on charges of felony battery on a police officer — three counts — felony cruelty to a child , felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., police were called to the Banana Bay Resort at 4590 Overseas Hwy., where the general manager said the boy told her that he was in a hotel room with his mother when she threw a Kindle tablet at his head.

The boy ran to the front office, where staff called 911. Police said he had a cut on his head.

The boy’s father told police over the phone that he was on the way from Lake Worth to pick up his son from his mother and that he wanted to pursue criminal charges. The father said Ewing was drunk when she threw the tablet at the boy.

He arrived in Marathon and the boy was turned over to him.