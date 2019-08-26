After plowing his boat into the mangroves, this Florida man went to jail

Crazy things happen in the Florida Keys The Florida Keys are spectacular, but also a little weird. Here are some shenanigans that will leave you shaking your head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are spectacular, but also a little weird. Here are some shenanigans that will leave you shaking your head.

A Florida Keys man spent Saturday night in a Monroe County jail after crashing his 16-foot flats boat into the mangroves in Islamorada.

Police with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say Alejandro Luis Dewelde’s blood alcohol level was more than twice over the legal limit when he took a breath test shortly before midnight.

By the time FWC Officer Thomas Tafoya arrived at the bay side of mile marker 87 in Islamorada, Dewelde, 58, was sitting on a U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat. His boat was in the mangroves of Founders Park, a municipal park, beach and marina in the Village of Islamorada.

“I immediately was overwhelmed with the smell of alcohol,” Defoya wrote in his report, adding Dewelde was “swaying, slurring his speech and could not focus on a question.”

Tafoya put Dewelde through a battery of field sobriety tests, all of which he failed. Two breath tests revealed his blood alcohol level was .195 and .197 percent respectively. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Before he crashed his boat, Dewelde was drinking at Marker 88, a bayfront restaurant on Plantation Key, he told Tafoya, according to the report.

“Based on the clues and interaction with the defendant, I placed him under arrest for operating a vessel while normal faculties impaired,” Tafoya wrote.

Dewelde, who could not be reached for comment, made headlines in March after being arrested on a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report. He accused two woman working at the Islamorada strip club Woody’s of robbing him at gun point on his houseboat at mile marker 85.

Dewelde told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies one woman held a Glock pistol to his head and stole $3,000 in cash and a Rolex wrist watch. He said he chased them off his boat.

However, security camera footage at the marina showed the women arrive at the boat and leave, with no one following them, a half hour later. The women told police they left the boat after Dewelde began acting strangely.

Dewelde pleaded guilty to filing a false report in June, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to court records.

He also has a pending driving under the influence charge stemming from a February arrest, court records show.