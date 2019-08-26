This little manatee was just born. A Keys man on a smoke break saw it at his home

Want to see a baby manatee who just entered the world? A manatee last month gave birth to a calf in a Florida Keys canal. Jeff Qualls, of Rockland Key, captured it on video. He believes it's not the instant moment of birth but very soon afterward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A manatee last month gave birth to a calf in a Florida Keys canal. Jeff Qualls, of Rockland Key, captured it on video. He believes it's not the instant moment of birth but very soon afterward.

Jeff Qualls didn’t expect to witness the miracle of a manatee birth right outside his home in a dead-end Rockland Key canal.

He was taking a smoke break outside his home when he came upon a manatee who had just given birth

“I went out back, lo and behold there they were,” Qualls said Monday.

In the video, a manatee is very still in the water, and then a baby manatee pops up through the surface.

“It’s not the birth I don’t believe. I believe the birth happened within 30 or 60 minutes because the amniotic sac was still there. :

He called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Commissioner, he said. “They were excited.”

Qualls also spoke with a marine biologist in St. Augustine.

“It was just cool,” he said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Qualls, 61, who is a retired social worker from Columbus, Ohio, captured the birth on video last month and posted it on Facebook on July 24. He’s been in the Keys for six years.

“The baby looked healthy and it was just a good experience,” he said. “The thing that struck me most within days I had 20,000 views. I was just so grateful and blessed that I could capture that and put so many smiles on so many faces. What a treat.”

The reproductive rate for manatees is low and they’re not sexually mature until they’re about 5 years old, according to the group Save Our Manatees. Manatees give birth after a gestation period of about one year, and a calf is dependent on the mother for one to two years.

Manatees have no natural enemies and are believed to live up to 60 years, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service. But they face a high death rate from human-related fatalities, such as collisions with watercraft or being crushed in canal locks.

Manatees are protected under federal and state law.