‘When he drinks, he becomes the devil.’ Man says his roommate beat him with a wrench

Joshua James Hallock Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Key West man was jailed Wednesday night after police said he beat his roommate with a wrench, causing such severe injuries that the man was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

Joshua James Hallock, 35, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Robert Greer, 32, formerly of Big Coppitt Key, suffered massive head trauma, according to the arrest report.

The two men were living aboard a 100-foot cruiser in Key West Harbor owned by another man who is out of town, police said. Hallock has been a tenant for eight months and Greer is a guest.

Greer spoke with deputies at the Coast Guard station before being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He said he was cooking dinner when Hallock attacked him

Greer said he was beaten, knocked to the ground and then chased around the vessel until a rescue crew arrived.

“I don’t know how many times he hit me but he is a good guy,” Greer told deputies. “He takes medication but when he drinks he becomes the devil.”

Greer said he wants to pursue criminal charges. “Look what he did to me,” he said, according to the report.

Hallock said the two don’t get along and they were arguing Wednesday night when Greer made threatening remarks, saying, “I’ll slit your throat and show him what a real pirate looks like,” police reported Hallock saying.

Greer had a screwdriver in his hand and raised it at one point, Hallock said.

But asked if Greer struck him, Hallock said he was unsure but believes he was hit.

Hallock also said he has a distaste for Greer because of his recent crime against a woman.

Greer on July 20 was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and criminal mischief after his then-girlfriend told police he placed a grill fork against her neck and told he he’d kill her.

The argument started after the girlfriend wouldn’t drop what she was doing and record Greer singing and playing his guitar for a Facebook post, the arrest report states.

Greer denied the allegations and the case is pending in court.

Greer has a battery conviction from 2018, police said.