Man knocked out after fight at Florida Keys marina

A Fort Lauderdale man required more than 20 stitches in his head after being punched by another man at a Key Largo marina bar Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynel Alvarez, 34, was released from county jail Wednesday afternoon after posting a $50,000 bond on one count of aggravated battery. He could not be reached for comment.

A witness told deputies she saw Alvarez punch Gregory Jude Miller, 53, in the face at the Key Largo Beach Boat Rental marina tiki bar at mile marker 104 around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The witness was walking her dog when the fight happened. She told deputies that right before the punch was thrown, one woman at the bar told Alvarez that Miller touched her buttocks, according to Deputy Ignacio Molina’s report.

After Alvarez punched Miller, two woman push him outside the marina bar area, but he hopped a fence to continue the fight, according to the report, prompting the witness to call 911.

Molina treated Miller at the scene until medics arrived. They took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he received 24 stitches before being released, according to the report.