He asked a landscaper for money, then attacked him, cops say

This is what you need to know about the Florida Keys The Florida Keys are famous for beaches, fishing and great weather. Here's what you need to know about one of the country's top tourism destination. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are famous for beaches, fishing and great weather. Here's what you need to know about one of the country's top tourism destination.

A Florida Keys man with a long criminal history punched a landscaper in the throat Monday after that man refused to give him money, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Hayes, 49, whose arrest record in the Keys goes back to 2002 on charges including burglary, drug dealing and robbery, remained in county jail Tuesday afternoon on $30,000 bond.

According to his arrest report, Hayes punched Eduardo Parrado Torna, 55, in the throat while Torna and his landscaping colleagues were working around 3:20 p.m. for the city of Marathon at Jesse Hobbs Park, located at 41st Street and U.S. 1.

Torna told deputies that earlier in the day, he saw Hayes around 6:30 a.m. at a nearby gas station where Torna bought coffee and was smoking a cigarette. Hayes asked Torna for money and Torna refused, saying Hayes needed to get a job. Hayes became angry and threw a coffee cup at the landscaping truck Torna got into, according to the arrest report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When the landscaping crew arrived at the park to work, Hayes was already there, according to the report. Torna told deputies that Hayes approached him and punched him twice in the throat. Torna fought back and threw rocks at Hayes as he rode away on his bicycle, according to the report.

Deputy Kristian Kellenberger wrote that Torna’s throat area was red and swollen. He was treated at Fishermen’s Hospital.

Deputies arrested Hayes after watching a security camera video showing him charging toward Torna and hitting him, according to the report.