Police made a drug bust in Key West. But some white powder found remains a mystery

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Key West police say a local man was dealing cocaine and another white powder they couldn’t identify.

Kevin Eichin, 59, was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment after a raid on a home in the 1200 block of Flagler Avenue on Aug. 9.

Eichin and another man, Patrick Gregory Lonergan, 64, were living at the address, according to jail records.

Lonergan was only arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.

Patrick Gregory Lonergan Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Eichin, however, is accused of having 44 grams of cocaine, a half gram of marijuana, five different types of pills and nearly 28 grams of “an unknown white powdery substance,” police said.

The powder will be sent to a lab for testing, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Detectives also found several glass pipes, a scale and bags for the packaging of narcotics.

Key West police worked with Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration on the case.