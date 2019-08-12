Davie man spears endangered fish in Florida Keys, cops say

Watch 500-pound goliath grouper swallow shark in one gulp Video shows a goliath grouper chow down on a small shark and swallow it whole. People out on a charter boat caught the action off Everglades City, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows a goliath grouper chow down on a small shark and swallow it whole. People out on a charter boat caught the action off Everglades City, Florida.

A Davie man has an appointment with a Florida Keys judge after police say he killed an endangered fish with a spear gun.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Masa Mendiola, 22, speared a 13-inch hogfish and a 20-inch Goliath grouper Sunday night in Marathon.

A deputy saw Mendiola, who could not be reached for comment, at 6 p.m. in the water wearing a wetsuit and carrying a speargun, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The fish were found dead on the shore, Linhardt said. The deputy issued Mendiola a citation to appear in court, where he will likely be fined.

Hogfish must be 16 inches to keep, and Goliath grouper, which can reach more than 8-feet long and 800 pounds, have been illegal to keep by both Florida and federal law since 1990.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2018 decided to keep the Goliath grouper ban in place, despite complaints by some anglers that the voracious fish have made a comeback and are taking over the reef.