A 2-year-old girl on vacation in the Keys dies after she’s pulled from a pool bottom

A California family on vacation in the Florida Keys lost their 2-year-old girl on Friday. Several “good Samaritans” and Marathon Fire Rescue crews tried to save the toddler after she was pulled from the bottom of a pool

The San Jose, California girl died Friday at Fishermen’s Hospital.

Monroe sheriff’s deputies went to the vacation rental home in the 1000 block of 100th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they got there, a doctor and a firefighter — two people they are calling “good Samaritans” and who are not related to the toddler — were already performing CPR.

The doctor and paramedic were also on vacation at a nearby rental home across the canal when they heard cries for help. Deputies say the doctor jumped into the canal and swam to the house on 100th Street. The paramedic quickly jumped into a boat.

Marathon Fire Rescue crews took over lifesaving efforts and sent the girl to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon. Despite the lifesaving attempts, it was too late, a doctor said.

According to deputies, “initial reports say that an unidentified family member was putting sunscreen on other children inside the rental home when other family members found the child at the bottom of the pool and pulled her out.”

Detectives don’t suspect foul play and autopsy results are pending.