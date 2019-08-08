He was going 100 mph on the Overseas Highway. He told police he was ‘in a hurry’

Laurindvicius Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 53-year-old driver was jailed Wednesday night after police said he hit speeds of 86 mph on U.S.1 in Marathon.

Jonas Cezar Laurindvicius, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after Monroe sheriff’s deputies clocked him going 86 in a 35 mph zone.

He was also cited for speeding and traveling in the wrong lane.

Laurindvicius told deputies he was going fast because he was in a hurry, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 10:40 p.m., a deputy spotted a Chevrolet Camaro going about 100 mph northbound at mile marker 35 but lost sight of the sports car after it went over the Bahia Honda Key Bridge.

Deputies watched the Camaro enter the southbound lane to illegally pass several other northbound vehicles. Radar equipment showed the car was at 86 mph in a 35 mph zone in Marathon.

The Camaro continued to speed up after a deputy put on his lights and sirens behind him, Linhardt said.

The driver stopped at 33rd Street.

Laurindvicius was ordered out of the car at gunpoint. He was taken to the Marathon jail and remained there Thursday without bond.