Body found off Stock Island was a local missing woman

The remains of a woman were found in the water off Stock Island on Sunday, two days after her family reported her missing.

She was identified as Alaniya Ylina Valido, 50, of 11th Avenue on Stock Island.

Her family said she had expressed thoughts of suicide but police did not release a cause of death.

“No foul play is suspected,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “Valido was reported missing on Friday by family members concerned she intended to harm herself.

She was found about 30 feet from shore against some mangroves behind the barricades near 12th Avenue and 5th Street, police said.

“She was last seen around midnight Aug 2 after being picked up from the hospital (Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West), by a family member,” her daughter Yrenia Sala posted on Facebook. “She has been struggling lately with anxiety/depression and expressed thoughts of suicide.”

Kayakers from Fort Mill, South Carolina, found the remains after 12 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Autopsy results are pending.