Three missing boaters safely arrived in the Bahamas, the Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday reported three missing boaters who left the Florida Keys to the Bahamas last week arrived safely after their 21-foot cabin cruiser broke down and someone towed them the rest of the way.

The three Bahamian boaters were on their way from Sugarloaf Key, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Operation Bahamas, Turks & Caicos officials confirmed Saturday they were safe after the boat stopped about five miles north of Andros island, Bahamas. A good Samaritan towed them to Red Bay, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard searched 21,726 square nautical miles for 90 hours.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders last week received a report that the three people did not arrive to the Bahamas at their projected time of Thursday, 6 p.m.

“The Coast Guard urges people to be prepared when taking to the sea, especially for longer voyages,” the Coast Guard said Sunday in a press release. “A VHF-radio, extra food and water, life jackets and flares are just a few of the things that can keep you prepared while you’re out on the water. Filing a float plan is also key before you head out. It’s as easy as telling family and friends where you’re going to, coming from and for how long so they have all the important information if they need to make the call for help.”