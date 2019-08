Sea turtle hatchlings march towards ocean A group of sea turtle hatchlings recently scampered off to sea on a Key West beach. This video shows them trudging through the sand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of sea turtle hatchlings recently scampered off to sea on a Key West beach. This video shows them trudging through the sand.

They’re off!

A group of sea turtle hatchlings scampered off to sea from a Key West beach.

Members of the Key West Turtle Club, a volunteer nonprofit group, captured the inspiring sight on video and shared it on social media on Thursday.

The beach location is at the Casa Marina Key West resort, 1500 Reynolds St.