9 things to know about the USS Billings and this weekend’s commission ceremony

The USS Billings Commander Nathan Rowan greets reporters aboard the combat ship on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. FLKeysNews.com

The future USS Billings, one of the Navy’s newest $500 million warships, will be commissioned Saturday in a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Naval Air Station Key West Truman Annex base. More than 2,000 people are expected.

The ship’s officers Thursday gave local reporters an inside look at the Billings, named after the largest city in Montana.

Here are nine things you probably didn’t know about the warship.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The future USS Billings is docked at the Naval Air Station Key West’s Truman Waterfront base on Aug. 1, 2019. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

1. It’s small. Well, it’s much smaller than the Navy’s cruiser and destroyer ships, which have crews of between 200 and 400. But the Billings has a crew of 70 that includes 10 officers. Every sailor has two or three jobs. “We can do more with less,” said the ship’s commander, Nathan Rowan.

2. It’s powerful. The Billings has two Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine engines that produce a total of 96,000 horsepower. That’s more than 223 Chevrolet Corvettes or 457 Ford Mustangs.

A sailor is aboard the USS Billings, a Navy combat ship, in Key West on Aug. 1, 2019. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

3. Here are some fast facts on the Freedom-class “littoral combat ship.” It was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Lockeed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine. It will operate in waters close to the shore. The vessel also has a helicopter pad, a ramp for small boats and it can be used by small combat forces. It’s a 378-foot ship with a 57-foot beam and has a maximum speed of 45 knots. It can go zero to 40 knots in two minutes.

4. If you don’t already have one of the free tickets to Saturday’s commission ceremony, you can’t go. Tickets ran out in June. But the Navy will livestream it on its Facebook page and at this link. The livestream link won’t become active until five minutes before the 10 a.m. ceremony.

A sailor walks along the USS Billings in Key West at the Truman Waterfront. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

5. Those attending Saturday’s ceremony need to park at the Truman Waterfront Park and take transportation to the base the Navy is providing. Water will be available at the ceremony but you can’t bring your own. Everyone will go through security and must present a state or federal-issued ID.

6. Oh, and it will be hot, super hot this weekend, the Navy reminds us. “Hydrate the night before,” said Naval Air Station Key West spokeswoman Trice Denny.

7. Cooks make all the food. The ship hosts “Taco Tuesday” and “Burger Wednesday,” while Saturdays mean pizza and Thursday’s dinner is a pasta dish. “The food is really good,” said LTJG Erin Morrison.

The Billings was named after Billings, Montana. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

8. Everyone cleans up his or her own mess. There’s no laundry or dishwashing detail on the Billings. Even the commander washes his own clothes and dishes.

9. The Billings was launched in 2017 into the Menominee River in Wisconsin. Since then, the ship and crew have been in training. On Aug. 3, the ship will officially enter into service with the Navy.