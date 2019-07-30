What to expect of the USS Billings when the Navy commissions the warship in Key West

The future USS Billings is in Key West this week The Navy will commission the combat ship on Aug. 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Navy will commission the combat ship on Aug. 3, 2019.

The Navy will commission its newest warship, the USS Billings, on Aug. 3 in Key West. A ceremony at Naval Air Station Key West’s Truman Harbor is expected to draw 2,000 people.

The 10 a.m. ceremony is open to the public, but tickets are required and they ran out last month.

Everyone entering the base must show a ticket along with a valid state or federal-issued photo identification at the gate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The future USS Billings, as it arrives July 28, 2019, at Key West harbor. Alyson Crean

If you can’t attend Saturday’s ceremony, the Navy will livestream the event. Click here to view it. The link will not become active until five minutes before the 10 a.m. ceremony.

The first ship named for Montana’s largest city, the 378-foot Billings weighs 3,500 metric tons and can reach a speed of 45 knots, according to the commissioning committee.

It’s one of the Navy’s “littoral combat ships,” billed by the Navy as fast and agile ships designed to operate near shore.

They can also tackle the open ocean and are built to take on threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft.

The Billings comes armed with Rolling Airframe Missiles and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute, according to Washington Business Journal.

The Billings, launched in 2017, is the 17th littoral combat ship to enter the fleet. Its home port will be Naval Base Mayport in Florida.

Each ship costs about $500 million.

Lockheed Martin and the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard built the ship in Marinette, Wisconsin, with the help of 12,500 suppliers in 42 states.

The future USS Billings arrives July 29, 2019, at the Key West harbor. Arnesia McIntyre

Cmdr. Nathan Rowan, a Tennessee native, is the ship’s commanding officer. He leads a crew of 70 officers and enlisted personnel.

The future USS Billings in action. USS Billings Commissioning Committee

The Billings sustained some damage June 21 when it struck a moored commercial vessel while getting underway in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, according to the Navy Times, which reported the damage as “minor.”

No one was injured and the damage to the combat ship happened above the waterline, a Navy spokeswoman said.

Cmdr. Michael Johnson was later removed from command of Billings and Rowan got the job.

The Billings was in Canada as part of a routine transit ahead of its commissioning in Key West.