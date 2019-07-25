He wanted to have sex. She didn’t. Then a knife came out, police said

A Keys woman was jailed on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after police said she stabbed her husband.

A Florida Keys woman was jailed Thursday after police said she stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder during an argument over sex.

Vanessa Benita Nicholson, 33, of Marathon, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the morning incident.

Her bond information was not immediately available Thursday.

The victim, Michael Alexander Lozano Flores, 21, had a stab wound to his shoulder and bite marks on his armpit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

The argument started after Lozano Flores said he asked for sex and Nicholson declined, police said.

“A lover’s quarrel ensued that turned violent,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “Nicholson started hitting Lozano Flores as he tried to leave.”

At some point, both Nicholson and Lozano Flores went outside of the trailer in the 1500 block of Overseas Highway in Marathon and realized they had locked themselves out.

Lozano Flores broke a window to get back inside. When Nicholson got back inside the trailer, police said she charged at him with a 12-inch knife.

Deputies were called to Fishermen’s Hospital at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Lozano Flores admitted to grabbing Nicholson by the hair, “and that a mutual battery had occurred, however,” Linhardt said.

Nicholson had minor injuries but she was the only one arrested in the case.