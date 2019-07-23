Florida Keys man kills himself after standoff in Key Largo

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man dead inside his Key Largo home Tuesday afternoon, July, 23, 2019, after trying to negotiate with him to come outside peacefully for about three hours. FLKeysNews.com file photo

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies tried for hours Tuesday afternoon to negotiate with an armed Key Largo man holed up inside his home to come outside peacefully.

When they finally decided to enter the house about three hours later, they found he was dead, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

No one else was inside the home, Linhardt said.

The incident happened at a bay side subdivision off mile marker 100. Neighbor Shelby Lynn Baer said on a Facebook posting that deputies had her family evacuate their home while armed police stood outside the man’s house.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the incident, but the sheriff’s office confirmed deputies found the man dead inside.

The agency has not released the man’s name or cause of death, but Linhardt said he appears to have committed suicide.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.