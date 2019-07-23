Florida Keys
One airlifted after multiple-car crash in Florida Keys
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
One person was flown to a Miami-Dade County hospital and others locally hospitalized Tuesday morning after a multiple-car crash on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.
Monroe County’s helicopter air ambulance flew the person to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall around 11:40 a.m., according to county reports.
The crash happened on U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys city of Marathon between 82nd and 83rd streets, according to a text alert from the sheriff’s office.
At 11:30 a.m., one lane of the highway was blocked while emergency crews cleared the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
