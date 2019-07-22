Coast Guard rescued eight people from two separate boats in Key West

The U.S. Coast Guard used a boat similar to this one to rescue eight people in two separate incidents in the waters off Key West on July 22, 2019. Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Eggers/U.S. Coast Guard District 8

Eight people were rescued Monday in the waters off Key West in two separate incidents.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the rescues were made possible in both cases because someone had the proper safety equipment to call for help.

“In both cases, VHF radio channel 16 was used to contact the Coast Guard and launch rescue operations,” said Ensign Erin Woods, a watchstander with Sector Key West. “Having the right safety and communications equipment onboard can make a big difference if you find yourself in a dangerous situation out on the water.”

In the first case, the Coast Guard received a call from a good Samaritan that a 20-foot cabin cruiser had capsized near Key Colony Beach. A Coast Guard crew responded and rescued four people from the water. They were taken to the Marathon Shore Marina with no injuries, the Coast Guard said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the second case, the Coast Guard received a report that a 17-foot pleasure craft was taking on water approximately nine miles southeast of Marathon. A Coast Guard crew responded and rescued four people.