He didn’t like the gym policy on bad attitude, so he tried to hit woman with SUV, cops say

A Delray Beach man was jailed after police said he tried to hit a woman with an SUV after she bounced him from a Key West gym over his bad attitude.

Cary Drew Portner, 51, listed as a contractor, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

He was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center and released the next day after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to police, Portner went to the BodyZone gym, 2740 N. Roosevelt Blvd., on July 18 to work out and became angry when the front desk employee asked him for identification since he was paying with a credit card.

After asking for the reasons for the policy, Portner went outside to his rented SUV to fetch his ID and returned to the gym.

He continued to argue about the need for an ID card and then demanded to talk to the owner. The employee called the owner and told him of Portner’s attitude and behavior. The owner said to tell Portner to leave the gym.

Portner then called the employee a racial slur and left for his SUV, police said. The employee followed him to the parking lot to take photos of his license plate in order to report the incident.

Portner gunned his engine, aimed the SUV at her and nearly struck her, a witness told police. The employee had to jump out of the way in order not to get hit.

“Porter then circled the parking lot, continuing to shout obscenities out the window as he drove away,” the arrest report stated.

Police found Portner at another gym, Anytime Fitness, and he denied trying to hit her with the vehicle.