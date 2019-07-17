Pedestrian killed trying to cross Florida Keys highway

A pedestrian was killed crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Marathon man was killed on U.S. 1 Tuesday night when he walked into the path of a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 70-year-old man, whom the FHP has not identified pending notice of next of kin, was walking in the southbound shoulder of U.S. 1 around 9 p.m. at mile marker 49 and then suddenly moved into the right outside lane. Marathon Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:11 p.m.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Aidan McGann, 19, of Mechanicville, Virginia, hit the man, according to an FHP press release. No charges are pending.

Both southbound lanes were closed for about three-and-a-half hours while FHP troopers investigated the crash. Traffic was diverted through 37th Street on the Gulf side of the road, according to the FHP release.

So far, a total of nine people have been killed on Florida Keys roads this year, Lt. Kathleen McKinney, FHP sub-district commander of the Florida Keys, said. Six of those were on U.S. 1. One died on Sombrero Beach Road, and two on County Road 905, she said.

Totals for 2018 were not immediately available.

Tuesday’s fatality is the third time this month, and in almost the same exact area of U.S. 1, a pedestrian was hit on the Keys highway.

Paul Kozay, 54, was hit and seriously injured by a Lincoln MKX at around 4 a.m. July 3 trying to cross the road at mile marker 50.

On July 6, Jeremy Gookstetter, 32, of Burien, Washington, was seriously injured and airlifted to a Miami-Dade hospital after he walked into the path of a 2003 Honda Odyssey driving northbound on U.S. 1, again, at mile marker 50.