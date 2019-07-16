Man collapses after diving a sunken shipwreck in the Florida Keys

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A man was flown to a Miami hospital from the Florida Keys Tuesday afternoon after collapsing on the deck of a boat following a scuba dive off a shipwreck near Islamorada.

The 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and then flown to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove shortly after 4 p.m. His condition was not immediately known.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the man was diving off the wreck of the Eagle, a 287-foot freighter intentionally sunk as an artificial reef in 110 feet of water in 1985.

He was taken back to shore on a rental boat about 1:45 p.m., Linhardt said.

A month earlier, a 67-year-old New Jersey man died diving the Eagle. Robert Wayne Burns was found unconscious in the water around 9:30 a.m. on June 21, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Mariners, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Foul play was not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.