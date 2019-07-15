He rightly predicted he’d end up on the news

Yanser Robaina

A Homestead man reportedly told deputies who made him get out of the water in a no-swim zone Sunday of a Key Largo resort’s marina that they’d end up on the news for hassling him.

He was kind of right. But, he too made the news after fighting with deputies, kicking the door of a patrol car and spitting in one cop’s mouth, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Yanser Robaina, 40, remains in Monroe county jail Monday on felony battery, felony criminal mischief and felony and misdemeanor resisting arrest counts.

Sheriff’s office deputies were called to Gilbert’s Resort at mile marker 107.9 around 3:30 p.m. to respond to reports about people jumping from the marina’s docks. Deputy Ignacio Molina stated in his report that when he arrived, he told some children to stop jumping in the water because it is a clearly marked no-swimming area because of boat traffic.

Gilbert’s is a hotel, bar and restaurant with a swimming beach and marina. It is a popular spot for weekenders and day trippers from the mainland.

Meanwhile, Robaina and another man were in the water and ignored deputies’ orders to get out. Robaina told Molina to “go [expletive] yourself,” according to the arrest report. When he finally got out of the water, he continued to mouth off to deputies, and told them, “I am going to sue you guys, and you going to end up on the news,” Molina wrote in his report.

Deputies then cuffed him “for our safety and the safety of other customers on the beach,” Molina stated. Cops cuffed him and walked him to a patrol car. When he was in the back seat, Molina said Robaina continued to be “verbally abusive,” and told them to Google him. (He is a real estate agent in Miami-Dade County)

Robaina then began kicking the inside door to the point where it no longer closes properly, according to the report.

Deputies tried to put leg restraints on Robaina, which he resisted. Molina got behind him, and Robaina head-butted him and spit in his mouth, according to the report. Molina stated he then used his Taser stun gun on Robaina, after which he briefly stopped fighting the deputies.

When another deputy grabbed Robaina’s legs, he began to kick again. Molina shot a Taser dart into his abdomen, which caused him to stop fighting, the deputy stated in his report.

Robaina was with two other men that day. One was questioned and released. The other Freddy Ruiz, 43, from Kendall Lakes, was escorted by Gilbert’s security guards to the deputies. As he was walking, he tossed a small plastic bag on the ground. In it, cops found two smaller baggies that contained cocaine and one marijuana cigarette, according to the arrest report.

Ruiz remains in jail on felony cocaine possession.

