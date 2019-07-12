Florida Keys strippers invited Tampa man’s wife on stage. Things got ugly after that

Christopher Sutton Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Tampa man was arrested after Florida Keys police say he punched another man outside of a strip club in Islamorada Thursday night.

Christopher Sutton, 36, was booked into Monroe County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge early Friday morning and released on $15,000 bond late in the afternoon. He could not be reached for comment.

Sutton’s wife, who was not named, said Sutton became angry when strippers invited her on stage and tried to take her clothes off.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Sutton was arguing with his wife outside of Woody’s strip club at mile marker 82 in Islamorada around 11:50 p.m. when a man walking home from work intervened. The man, who was not named in the release, told deputies he thought Sutton was going to hit the woman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sutton then turned around and punched the man in the face, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said. The man had a bloody nose and lip but refused medical attention.

Sutton’s wife said she and her husband began arguing inside the bar after strippers invited her on stage, but that Sutton never hit her. Deputies looked for marks on her and did not see any, Linhardt said.