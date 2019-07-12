Keys bust turns up more than 100 oxy pills, cocaine and pot

What happens when emergency responders are exposed to fentanyl -- and how to prevent it There are risks emergency responders face from exposure to illicit drugs. This video from the CDC shows when an officer is exposed to illicit drugs such as fentanyl. Here's how others can prevent it from happening to them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are risks emergency responders face from exposure to illicit drugs. This video from the CDC shows when an officer is exposed to illicit drugs such as fentanyl. Here's how others can prevent it from happening to them.

Florida Keys narcotics officers arrested a Key Largo man on Thursday morning on multiple felony drug counts after serving a warrant on his home and finding more than 100 oxycodone pills, cocaine and marijuana, according to an arrest report.

David Scott Cash, 64, is held in county jail in Key West on $15,000 bond on charges of cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Monroe County sheriff’s SWAT members, along with agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, raided his house on Poinciana Drive, off the ocean side of mile marker 99.8 on U.S. 1 in Key Largo, shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

They found Cash sleeping in his bedroom. He was the only person in the house, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

Inside the home, cops found 111 oxycodone pills, 3.8 grams of cocaine, about 37 grams of marijuana, marijuana vape pens, two boxes of edible marijuana, 14 clonazepam pills (prescription ant-anxiety medication), two Xanax pills and about nine other pills they couldn’t immediately identify.

They also found a Smith and Wesson .9 mm pistol and multiple rounds of ammunition, for which he is not facing charges, according to the report.