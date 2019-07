Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Key Largo Thursday morning, July 11, 2019. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least one person is dead following a car crash in Key Largo on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at mile marker 103 on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9 a.m., police blocked northbound traffic on the highway, diverting cars to the bike path. Southbound U.S. 1 is open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.