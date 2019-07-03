Were they getting a green card marriage or drugs? Police said it was drugs

Kate Berzina Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys woman was jailed after police said she was caught with more than 4 ounces of amphetamine and some oxycodone.

Kate Berzina, 26, of Stock Island, also tried to smuggle drugs into the county jail by hiding two plastic bags filled with drugs inside her vagina, according to the arrest report.

One bag contained 59 30-milligram oxycodone pills of various brands, police said, while the other held 5 grams of amphetamine.

Monroe sheriff’s deputies found the drugs in a toilet she had used at the jail.

Berzina was arrested on felony charges of trafficking amphetamine, trafficking oxycodone, evidence destroying and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

Berzina and two others were pulled over at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after police said the driver, Markil Humphrey, 39, of Homestead, wasn’t dimming the bright lights while southbound on the Seven Mile Bridge even though there was oncoming traffic.

Police stopped the silver Hyundai at mile marker 38 on Big Pine Key near County Road.

Markil Humphrey Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Inside the car, police said they found a black sock stuffed with a clump of amphetamine and inside three sandwich bags. They also found about $3,000.

Berzina, who was listed in reports as a waitress, said the cash and drugs belonged to her. She said she paid Humphrey $100 to drive her to Homestead so she could buy the drugs, police said.





But Humphrey told police he drove Berzina to Miami so they could get married and she wouldn’t be deported to her home country of Russia.

He didn’t know her last name, though.

Humphrey said he knew nothing of the drugs and had just gotten out of prison so he couldn’t afford to have drugs on him, police said.

Humphrey was arrested on charges of amphetamine trafficking and criminal intent soliciting.

A 37-year-old back seat passenger, who was not arrested, said Humphrey and Berzina were driving to Miami to get married.

Both Berzina and Humphrey remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond on Wednesday afternoon.