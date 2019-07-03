Pedestrian struck crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys. He was airlifted to Miami

A pedestrian was injured July 3, 2019, in Marathon when he tried to cross U.S. 1, police said. File photo

A Marathon man was airlifted to a Miami hospital early Tuesday after he was struck by an SUV on U.S. 1, police said.

Paul R. Kozay, 54, was walking on the northbound shoulder of the Overseas Highway near mile marker 50 at about 4 a.m. when he went to cross the northbound lanes.

At the same time, a 2011 Lincoln MKX was headed northbound in the outside lane. It struck Kozay.

Kozay was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Both northbound lanes were closed for about an hour with traffic flowing through the left lane.

Josefina Gonzalez, 54, of Marathon., was driving the Lincoln. She was not injured.

The incident was not alcohol-related, said the Florida Highway Patrol.