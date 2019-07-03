Feds say pound of meth was headed to the Florida Keys

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Federal agents arrested a Miami man who they say was in the process of arranging a large shipment of crystal methamphetamine destined for the Florida Keys.

Orlando Ismael Delgado Suarez, 33, was arrested Friday on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance following a Department of Homeland Security Investigations probe that began in February.

Agents arrested him as he and an informant cooperating with law enforcement headed to the Keys from his house on Southwest 58th Street in his Toyota Scion with a pound of drugs in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

The investigation began in February when the informant told agents Delgado Suarez had a kilogram of meth that he wanted to sell for $600 an ounce, according to Special Agent Olive Francisco’s report.

On Feb. 28, the informant set up a buy between Delgado Suarez and another informant, who bought 2 ounces of meth for $1,200, according to the complaint.

During a March 14 deal, Delgado Suarez sold an informant 6 ounces of meth for $3,600, according to Francisco’s report.

Each time, Delgado Suarez would leave his house and pick up the drugs from a “co-conspirator” who is not named in the complaint from that person’s Lakewood Tower Complex apartment at Southwest 152nd Avenue, Francisco stated.

Delgado Suarez is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15 in Miami.