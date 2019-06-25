A ‘sleeping’ dead person was found on a Key West beach, and sunbathers did CPR

A body was found on a Key West beach on Monday, June 24, 2019. File photo

A 62-year-old Key West man was found dead at Higgs Beach, police said.

Jerry Earl Hickerson was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after being found by the West Martello Tower at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

A woman said she arrived at the beach and saw a stranger sleeping.

“She attempted to wake him a short time later and discovered he was no longer sleeping,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. ”No foul play is suspected.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The beachgoers started to perform CPR and called 911.

Friends of Hickerson’s in Key West called him Jeremy, as did his sister in a Facebook post. But Linhardt said police reports list the dead man’s name as Jerry Earl Hickerson.

Autopsy results are pending.