Keys traffic stop turns up stolen pistol and drugs, cops say

A Merritt Island man was arrested after Florida Keys police say they found a stolen gun and marijuana in his pickup truck.

Michael Christopher Ennis, 22, faces one felony count of grand theft of a firearm, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor marijuana and drug equipment possession. He was released from jail Saturday, but his bond information was not immediately available. He could not be reached for comment.





According to Monroe County Deputy Alexandria Hradecky’s report, she pulled over Ennis’ Ford F-150 pickup Friday at mile marker 101 in Key Largo because she could not read his license plate. Ennis immediately told her he had a firearm in the car, and he has a concealed weapons permit.

Hradecky stated in her report that she could smell marijuana smoke coming from inside the truck. She asked Ennis to get out of the pickup and she checked him for weapons, according to her report. A check of his driver’s license came back that it was invalid, Hradecky stated.

Another deputy arrived and Hradecky checked the inside of the Ford. She found two loaded handguns — a Springfield .40 caliber and a Ruger .357 Magnum, which was reported stolen from Titusville, according to the report.





Hradecky also found three marijuana cigars with a total of 2.8 grams of weed in them, marijuana-infused gummy worms labeled “Terp Sour,” and an electronic cigarette containing marijuana oil.