A drunk Keys man threatened his coworkers with a knife. Then he stripped naked, cops say

A Conch Key fish house employee threatened other workers with a fillet knife then stripped naked and passed out on Friday night, deputies said.

At 5:17 p.m., Monroe sheriff deputies were called to Nichols Seafood, at 15 Seaview Ave., regarding a drunk and disorderly person, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, an employee told them Adianel Torna Morales, 46, had been drinking while at work and became belligerent before he was asked to leave, deputies said.

Torna Morales had damaged security cameras — spray painting one of them — which caused $1,000 damages, deputies said. He then grabbed a fillet knife, but an employee was able to take it away from him.

Torna Morales then stripped naked and started walking around before passing out in an office. Deputies found him naked and asleep.

When Torna Morales woke up, he cursed at the deputies and tried to slam the office door several times, deputies said. He had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.

Before getting into a deputy cruiser, Torna Morales began kicking the deputies and told them he was wishing for “death by cop.” He was shocked with a Taser and then put in the car.

On his way to jail, he beat his head against the car’s partition between the front and back seat several times, deputies said.





Torna Monroe was charged with disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting with violence and battery on law enforcement officers. He remains in the jail on a $45,000 bail.