A tourist helicopter makes emergency water landing off Key West

A helicopter pilot makes an emergency landing in Key West on Monday, June 17, 2019.

A helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean just off Key West on Monday night.

The hard water landing happened immediately after takeoff from the Key West International Airport, 3491 S. Roosevelt Blvd., according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

The pilot and two passengers were treated for minor injuries at Lower Keys Medical Center. No serious injuries were reported.





Air Adventures Helicopter Tours, which offers sightseeing tours — including trips at sunset — out of the Key West airport, somehow spun out of control in the air at about 7:45 p.m. and landed in the shallow water near Smathers Beach.

The landing happened about 30 yards off South Roosevelt Boulevard across the street from the airport.

Monroe County Fire Rescue was the first to respond to the landing and helped the three people out of the copter.

“There was no effect or delays to takeoff and landings at the airport related to the accident,” Livengood said.