Another serious crash shut down a gateway to the Keys

Police body camera shows the scene of a crash involving a 2019 Tesla Model S

Card Sound Road, one of two narrow highways that lead in and out of the Florida Keys, was closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a car crash sent a woman to a Miami hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was the fourth serious crash on Card Sound Road since April, two of which resulted in fatalities.

Traffic homicide detectives with the Miami-Dade County Police Department were still investigating the crash Monday and did not provide any details of the incident. Detective Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman, said one victim was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The condition was not known on Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Police closed the road for hours while they investigated the scene and first responders treated the victim.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the road reopened around 7 p.m., but there were heavy delays both on Card Sound Road and the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, the other and more traveled artery in and out of the Keys.

After two recent fatalities on the two-lane highway, Miami-Dade and Monroe county officials are discussing options to improve safety conditions on Card Sound. The roadway is used by residents and employees of the exclusive, gated Ocean Reef community in north Key Largo.

On May 13, a Princeton woman was killed when she lost control of her Kia Forte and drove into oncoming traffic into the path of a Miami-Dade transit bus.





On April 25, a 22-year-old woman was killed at the three-way stop sign intersection of Card Sound Road and County Road 905 after a 2019 Tesla went through the T-junction and hit a pickup truck that she was standing near on the eastern shoulder of the road. The woman was hit by the pickup and launched about 80 feet into the woods and died on the road.

A 27-year-old man with her was also hit and seriously injured.



